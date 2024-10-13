Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

4 Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack that leaves dozens injured

By Daniel Estrin
Published October 13, 2024 at 5:13 PM CDT
Emergency services personnel attend the scene of a drone strike launched by Hezbollah on Sunday in Binyamina, Israel.
Amir Levy
/
Getty Images
Emergency services personnel attend the scene of a drone strike launched by Hezbollah on Sunday in Binyamina, Israel.

Updated October 13, 2024 at 21:25 PM ET

TEL AVIV — Israel's military said that four soldiers were killed and seven others were seriously injured in a drone attack by Hezbollah targeting an Israeli army base near the central city of Binyamina.

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militant group backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack. Hezbollah said Sunday's attack near Binyamina was retaliation for Israel's strike on Beirut on Thursday that killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

Israel’s rescue services said the attack wounded 61 people in all, including several in critical condition. All of the injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Israeli media said two drones were launched and that Israel’s anti-missile system intercepted one of them. It was not clear why the other one was not intercepted.

The U.S. said earlier on Sunday that it will send an air defense system known as a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to help Israel defend itself, along with the personnel needed to operate it, following an Iranian missile attack on the country almost two weeks ago. The Pentagon gave no details on when the system would arrive.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR World NewsNPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate