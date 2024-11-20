Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richer countries are starting to pay poorer ones for climate change damages

By Lauren Sommer
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST

A big question in the COP29 negotiations is how much rich countries should compensate less wealthy nations. That's because richer countries are responsible for the majority of climate change. After a historic announcement last year setting up a loss and damage fund, countries will still be hashing out how it works at this COP. But on the ground examples are starting to emerge. Scotland has given funds to compensate vulnerable countries for climate disasters and that money has been given out to residents in Malawi who lost their homes in a destructive cyclone.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Science Desk, from the scientists on the front lines of documenting the warming climate to the way those changes are reshaping communities and ecosystems around the world.
See stories by Lauren Sommer
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate