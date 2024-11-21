UConn's Geno Auriemma becomes the all-time winningest college basketball coach

University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA history Wednesday night after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson University. The Huskies beat the Knights 85-41.

Auriemma now has 1,217 wins, compared to 162 losses. His only losing season was his first one in 1985. The record was previously held by retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

Under his tenure, the women Huskies have won 11 championships, been to the Final Four 23 times, won 59 conference titles and have had six undefeated seasons. Auriemma was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

He also coached the women's basketball Olympic team in 2012 and 2016, and won the gold both times.

