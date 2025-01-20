Digital Media Center
R&B artist Yola talks new EP and the last 3 years

By Juana Summers,
Matt OzugTinbete Ermyas
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:28 PM CST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with British R&B singer-songwriter Yola on her new EP, My Way, and what's changed for her creatively since she last released music.

