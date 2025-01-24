Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma.

Why do the Oscars get things wrong so often?

By Marc Rivers,
Bob Mondello
Published January 24, 2025 at 3:45 PM CST

It's Oscar season, a perfect occasion to look at why the Academy Awards gets things wrong so often.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate