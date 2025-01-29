Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

D.C. plane crash efforts pivot from rescue to recovery, fire chief says

By Joel Rose,
Russell LewisAyana Archie
Published January 29, 2025 at 9:09 PM CST
Emergency response units access airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport early Thursday in Arlington, Va., after an American Airlines flight from Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching the airport.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Emergency response units access airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport early Thursday in Arlington, Va., after an American Airlines flight from Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching the airport.
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
See stories by Joel Rose
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate