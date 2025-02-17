Digital Media Center
A Delta Air Lines passenger jet flips upside down during turbulent landing in Toronto

By Alana Wise
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:18 PM CST
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images North America
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A regional passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring at least eight people, authorities said.

Authorities confirmed that all crew members and passengers were accounted for, although the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

Flight 4819, which originated in Minneapolis, had nearly 80 people on board, according to the site, Flight Radar 24. The CRJ900 regional jet, flown by Endeavor Air, was seen with smoke rising from it in social media posts; however, emergency crews managed to extinguish any fire that broke out.

As a precaution, all flights at Pearson International Airport have been temporarily halted.

Investigators will begin examining the possible causes of the crash, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said. It was noted that the airport was experiencing gusty winds at the time.

Alana Wise
