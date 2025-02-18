Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is conducting maintenance on the WHIL radio tower this week. Please be advised this could affect the broadcast.

The U.S. and Russia meet to discuss the war. Ukraine wasn't there

By Michele Kelemen
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST

In the first high level U.S.-Russia talks since the invasion of Ukraine, both sides have agreed to "lay the groundwork" for future co-operation.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate