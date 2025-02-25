Digital Media Center
A look at the shakeup happening at MSNBC

By David Folkenflik
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:22 PM CST

MSNBC has experienced a number of changes at high profile anchor positions, including Joy Reid. What's behind this shakeup and what could be next for the storied network?

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
