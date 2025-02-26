Health clinic in Ethiopia has been unable to get drugs to HIV positive kids for weeks

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

After freezing almost all foreign aid, the Trump administration said it would issue waivers for, quote, "lifesaving humanitarian assistance." That's supposed to include HIV medications used by more than 20 million people. But aid groups on the ground say the waivers aren't always working. A judge's order to unfreeze aid has not resolved the situation. NPR's Gabrielle Emanuel reports on the impact of this uncertainty on one HIV program in Ethiopia.

GABRIELLE EMANUEL, BYLINE: Makele Hailu has spent 30 years helping HIV-positive children in a war-torn part of Ethiopia. A month ago, his work screeched to a halt with Trump's freeze on aid. Among other things, that meant no longer giving out medications to treat HIV.

MAKELE HAILU: We don't even want to open our eyes to see the disaster that's coming ahead.

EMANUEL: Hailu is a program manager at the Organization for Social Services, Health and Development, an Ethiopian nonprofit that used to get 70% of its funding from the U.S. From news reports, he's heard that his work should have gotten a waiver. He also heard that a judge in Washington, D.C., ordered money to start flowing again. But nothing has come. So with no work, Hailu has spent his days walking around his community. And he says all people want to talk about is the freeze on aid. So he stops to listen.

HAILU: You know, listening to their traumas and listening to all the challenges they are facing at the moment.

EMANUEL: Like this one woman - she told him about her nephew. He's 15, an AIDS orphan who is HIV-positive himself. He ran out of his medications a few weeks ago. After watching his parents die from AIDS when he was a boy, he's convinced that will now be his own fate too.

HAILU: This child is not going to school because he feels so scared that he will be dying soon.

EMANUEL: Hailu says local hospitals have all run out of HIV medication since there was no forewarning before aid was frozen. The U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment. In a congressional hearing, Republican Representative Brian Mast from Florida said groups that used to receive aid can apply for waivers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRIAN MAST: I have a list with me. Many have applied. Many have been denied. And some have received waivers that actually proved their work was lifesaving.

EMANUEL: Even for the groups that have received waivers, restarting programs has been challenging. Jirair Ratevosian is with the Duke Global Health Initiative. He worked on HIV in the Biden administration. He says the dismantling of USAID means a waiver is not much more than a piece of paper since payment systems are not functioning properly and staff have been let go.

JIRAIR RATEVOSIAN: The waivers that have been issued have not done much to enable programs to go back online. The disruption, the confusion, the chaos is still very much in play.

EMANUEL: A study published last week supports that conclusion. It found that more than 90% of surveyed HIV programs had not resumed work, and less than half had received any official communication from the U.S. about waivers. The research came out in the peer-reviewed Journal of the International AIDS Society.

In Ethiopia, Hailu worries if HIV medications don't become available soon, the virus will come raging back. Medical experts say without treatment, in a matter of weeks, people will start getting really sick not just from AIDS, but from other infections that take advantage of their fragile health.

HAILU: We will sadly witness losing the life of many children and adolescents.

EMANUEL: Hailu's community just went through a brutal civil war where drugs and medical care were basically unavailable. He says not having access to medications again feels eerily familiar.

Gabrielle Emanuel, NPR News.

