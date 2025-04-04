Digital Media Center
Please be advised that the broadcast for Alabama Public Radio might be affected as we experience maintenance work. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Academics in the U.S. seek jobs elsewhere

By Ruth Sherlock
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT

American academics are pursuing exile, claiming research freedom under pressure from Trump administration.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
