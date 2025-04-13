Digital Media Center
At least one dead after small plane crashes in upstate New York

By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT

COPAKE, N.Y. — A twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York, authorities said.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 report around noon, according to Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who said the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B with six people on the flight was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away near Copake.

"It's in the middle of a field and it's pretty muddy, so accesibility is difficult," Salvatore said during a news conference near the scene about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Albany.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had deployed an investigation team, which was expected to arrive Saturday night.

