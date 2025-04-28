Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Hundreds of thousands face hunger as UN group says it's run out of food in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT

The International Court of Justice is hearing arguments today over Israel’s eight-week aid blockade in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme says it has run out of food in Gaza as aid supplies pile up on the border.

We check in on the humanitarian crisis with Juliette Touma, communications director for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian aid.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate