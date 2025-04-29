Digital Media Center
Rochester, New York, becomes a flashpoint in debate over sanctuary cities

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with reporter Gino Fanelli about border czar Tom Homan’s visit Tuesday to Rochester, New York, a day after President Trump signed an executive order directing federal officials to draw up a list of “sanctuary cities” from which federal funding may be withheld.

Last week, the Trump administration sued the city for its policy of not allowing local police to assist federal agents in immigration arrests. Last month, police body camera footage shows that police assisted federal agents as they detained three men from Guatemala.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

