Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

After massive destruction by Hurricane Helene, Chimney Rock is being rebuilt

WBUR
Published May 22, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Business are seen in a debris field in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (Mike Stewart/AP)
/
Business are seen in a debris field in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (Mike Stewart/AP)

In western North Carolina, thousands of volunteers have been working to rebuild the village of Chimney Rock in time for summer. The iconic southern Appalachian community was all but destroyed after Hurricane Helene ushered in devastating floods there last September.

But thanks in large part to the kindness of strangers, Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O’Leary says the town and surrounding Chimney Rock State Park are on track to reopen again to visitors this year.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with O’Leary about the effort to rebuild his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate