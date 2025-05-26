Digital Media Center
Aid group weighs in on humanitarian crisis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

Bombing by Israeli forces continues while little aid manages to get through a blockade.

Last week a delegation of 80 United Nations members – including the European Union, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia but not the United States, signed a declaration saying Gaza faces the “worst humanitarian crisis” and calling for more aid to be allowed through.

Hospitals are feeling some of the most acute pain around the blockade with vital medicines, food and medical equipment becoming increasingly scarce.

We get the latest on the worsening situation in Gaza City from Salwa Al Tibi, the Gaza Director for MedGlobal, the group that provides emergency response and health programs in conflict zones and humanitarian crises, who lives there.

