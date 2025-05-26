Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Russian intensifies drone and missile attacks on Ukraine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2025 at 11:06 AM CDT

Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, killing at least 30 people over the past week.

President Trump says he’s considering more sanctions against Russia as he criticizes the attacks for undermining efforts toward a U.S.-led peace process.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate