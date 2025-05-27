Digital Media Center
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

(ATC) NPR and Colorado stations sue Trump

By David Folkenflik,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published May 27, 2025 at 3:22 PM CDT

NPR filed suit this morning against President Trump and other administration officials over his executive order seeking to ban any federal funds from going to NPR or PBS.

