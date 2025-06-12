Digital Media Center
What we know about the Air India plane crash

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:06 AM CDT

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed into a medical college minutes after taking off. Ahmedabad’s police commissioner says one passenger has been found alive.

We get the latest on this developing story from Diaa Hadid, NPR’s international correspondent in Mumbai.

