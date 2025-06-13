Digital Media Center
Join APR on June 23 for Community Night! The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

An aviation safety consultant's take on what may have led to Air India's deadly crash

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

Thursday’s deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad saw just one sole survivor walk away. Little is known about what caused the plane to fail to lift after takeoff, but authorities have recovered one of the flight data recorders from the wreckage.

We hear from Jeff Guzzetti, a former accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, about what may have led to the aviation disaster.

