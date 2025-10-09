Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Pope Leo issues new document on poverty

By Claire Giangrave
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:11 AM CDT
Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Andrew Medichini
/
AP
Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV has issued the first major document since his election in May, a meditation on poverty.

The document was begun by Pope Francis, who died in April, and finished by Pope Leo. It was released by the Vatican on Thursday.

"I share the desire of my beloved predecessor that all Christians come to appreciate the close connection between Christ's love and his summons to care for the poor," Leo writes in the document, known as an apostolic exhortation. "I too consider it essential to insist on this path to holiness."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Claire Giangrave
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate