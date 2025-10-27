Digital Media Center
Trump expected to meet with China's president in South Korea Monday

By Mara Liasson,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:57 AM CDT

President Trump will visit Japan Monday before heading to South Korea, where he's expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
