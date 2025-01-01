Digital Media Center
APR is conducting maintenance on the WHIL radio tower this week. Please be advised this could affect the broadcast.

APR Broadcast Underwriting Guidelines

Corporations and organizations support Alabama Public Radio through on-air announcement. Because APR is a station using the public airwaves, we have established guidelines for these announcements.
 

1) Announcement must not exceed 15 seconds in length, and must begin with a statement of support, i.e. "ALABAMA PUBLIC RADIO is supported in part by..." or This portion of All Things Considered/Classical Music/etc. is made possible by...".

2) Announcement must not make a call-to-action, or mention any sale, discount or pricing information.

3) Announcement content must be value-neutral, using no qualitative or comparative adjectives that position a company or service as better than its competition.

4) Announcement may contain location, a brief description of goods or services provided (including brand names), a non-promotional slogan, and a phone number or website if applicable.

5) Announcement will be voiced by an Alabama Public Radio staff member/announcer.

6) No political announcements are accepted.