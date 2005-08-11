Digital Media Center
Bonding Over Babies: 'Little Beauties'

By Alan Cheuse
Published August 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Two women meet in a baby store in Long Beach California, and poet Kim Addonizio's first novel, Little Beauties, is off and running. Alan Cheuse has a review.

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
