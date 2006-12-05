Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

'Mortified', First-Hand Tales of Love and Pain

Published December 5, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

David Nadelberg, author of the book, Mortified: Real Words. Real People. Real Pathetic and Neil Katcher, co-producer of the stage show "Mortified," talk about first-hand tales of love and pain.

Guests:

David Nadelberg, Author of Mortified: Real Words. Real People. Real Pathetic; Co-producer of the stage show, "Mortified".

Neil Katcher, Writer and screenwriter living in LA, Co-produced the show, "Mortified"

Lori Fowler, Office manager for a staffing agency in San Francisco

