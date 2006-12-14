Digital Media Center
Surviving the Holiday Party

Published December 14, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

It's holiday party season again, and Talk of the Nation unwraps its guide to surviving the festivities. Amy Sedaris offers up some tongue-in-cheek advice on throwing the perfect bash. A discussion on surviving the holiday party.

Guests:

Amy Sedaris, Author of I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence

Steve Kleinedler, Lexicographer, Editor of 100 Words to Make You Sound Smart

Amy Dickinson, Writes the syndicated column "Ask Amy" for the Chicago Tribune

