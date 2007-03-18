Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Derek Walcott: A Life in Poetry

Published March 18, 2007 at 4:24 PM CDT

Derek Walcott has spent a lifetime imbibing the rhythms of St. Lucia.

The Nobel laureate has always looked to his native island for inspiration as a poet, playwright and painter.

Walcott, 77, has published 13 collections of poetry, some of them epic in length.

A new book, Selected Poems, collects his work from 1962 to 2004.

Walcott speaks with Jacki Lyden about his years spent as a "fortunate traveler," when he split his time between Boston, New York, Europe and at home in the West Indies.

