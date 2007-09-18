Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Michael Eric Dyson Discusses 'Know What I Mean?'

By Linda Kulman
Published September 18, 2007 at 7:00 PM CDT
Book Tour is a new Web feature and podcast. Each week we present leading authors of fiction and nonfiction as they read from and discuss their work.

Michael Eric Dyson's provocative hip-hop discourse Know What I Mean? tackles what Dyson says is an unavoidable question: "Does this stuff actually harm the people who listen to it?"

Hip-hop, Dyson's book argues, "has been a source of controversy since the beats got too big and the voices too loud for the block parties that spawned them" — and yes, the author says, rap needs to be called out for its "materialism, hedonism, and offensive language."

But the situation is complicated: Commercial pressures mean that in some ways, rap is a victim of its own success. And critics shouldn't forget that jazz, in its early days, was considered as scurrilous as rap is now. Hip-hop culture in general, and rap in particular, comes with an intricate embedded politics — and at its best, Dyson says, "hip-hop is about the brilliance of pavement poetry."

Dyson's wide-ranging scholarship makes him one of the foremost voices describing what it's like to be black in America. The Georgetown University professor is the author of 12 books; Holler If You Hear Me, about slain gangsta rapper Tupac Shakur, sealed his reputation as "the hip-hop intellectual."

Dyson's own rhythms and language can be as spellbinding, and as disquieting, as the music he examines. In this free-wheeling, fiercely funny discussion, he advances arguments about who's allowed to use the N-word — and why — and about whether women should "consent to their own degradation as the price of admission to [hip-hop's] aesthetic glory."

This reading of Know What I Mean? took place at the Politics & Prose Bookstore in Washington, D.C.

Linda Kulman
Linda Kulman, the editor of NPR.orgs weekly feature Book Tour, is an avid reader, veteran journalist and writer living in Washington, D.C. She worked as a senior writer at U.S. News & World Report for a decade, where she reported for every section of the magazine. Most recently, she covered religion and consumer culture. Kulmans book reviews have appeared in The Washington Post and on NPR.org. She has collaborated on four non-fiction books, working with a variety of notable figures. Early on in her career, she worked for several years as a fact checker at The New Yorker. Kulman also earned a degree from Columbias Graduate School of Journalism.
