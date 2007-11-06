Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

'Tokyo Year Zero' Gets Under Readers' Skin

By Alan Cheuse
Published November 6, 2007 at 3:00 PM CST

Some thrillers hit you over the head. But David Peace's latest post-war novel, Tokyo Year Zero, is more subtle.

Peace has written half a dozen books that were well-received in England. His first American release is full of sound effects that reflect the intense mental state of his main character and punctuate the detective's personal quest to dampen his nightmares in a horrified, humiliated city.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
See stories by Alan Cheuse
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate