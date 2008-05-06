Father-Son 'Film Club' Keeps Teen on Track

/ /

When David Gilmour's 16-year-old son Jesse was failing out of school, Gilmour offered him a deal: Jesse could drop out of school, but only if he watched three movies a week with his dad. David and Jesse Gilmour tell their story of unconventional home-schooling in a new memoir, Film Club.

Gilmour describes the three years of watching movies with his son as "a magic time that a father doesn't usually get to have so late in a teenage boy's life ... A lucky break for both of us."

Jesse plans to go to Prague next year to attend film school.

