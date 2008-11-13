Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Lipton Gives A Rare Look 'Inside The Actors Studio'

Published November 13, 2008 at 11:00 AM CST

James Lipton, the creator and host of the popular television program "Inside the Actors Studio," is celebrating the show's 200th episode this week on the Bravo cable network. Lipton is known for his casual, reflective talks with celebrities, A-listers from the late Paul Newman to comedian Chris Rock.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the television host talks about his show, and his book Inside Inside the Actors Studio.

