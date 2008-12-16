Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

'Wishful Drinking' With Carrie Fisher

Published December 16, 2008 at 9:00 AM CST

In a new memoir, Carrie Fisher — actress, novelist and self-described daughter of "Hollywood inbreeding" — writes about her tumultuous life as showbiz royalty. In Wishful Drinking, Fisher discusses her bipolar disorder, addictions and divorce — and still manages to laugh.

Fisher got her first big break when she won the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars. She credits director George Lucas with providing the Star Wars cast with enough fan mail and a "small merry band of stalkers" to entertain them for a lifetime.

