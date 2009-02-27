Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

For Crime Novelist Richard Price, Life Is 'Lush'

Fresh Air
Published February 27, 2009 at 7:59 AM CST

Crime novelist Richard Price explores the fragile and often fractious relationship between Manhattan's Lower East Side denizens in his most recent book, Lush Life.

The novel, which centers on the seemingly random shooting of a bartender, is Price's eighth. The author was also a screenwriter for Sea of Love, Ransom and The Color of Money, as well as for the HBO crime drama The Wire.

This interview originally aired March 5, 2008.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Arts & Life NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate