David Byrne's Wild Wild (Biking) Life

Published October 4, 2009 at 10:52 AM CDT

Art rock icon David Byrne may be best known as the singer/songwriter for Talking Heads, but he's also an avid bicyclist.

In his new book Bicycle Diaries, Byrne shares the thoughts, adventures and observations he's experienced while cycling through some of the world's major cities.

Bike riding is, Byrne writes, "faster than a walk, slower than a train, and slightly higher than a person." It's a perspective from which he's viewed the world, from Istanbul to Manila, Berlin to Baltimore.

