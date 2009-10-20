Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Andrew Sorkin's 'Inside Story' On Financial Collapse

Fresh Air
Published October 20, 2009 at 9:01 AM CDT

Financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin talks with Fresh Air host Terry Gross about his investigation into what really happened one year ago, during the financial collapse and bailout. It's an epic tale that's he's documented in a new book: Too Big To Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System — and Themselves.

Sorkin is the award-winning chief mergers and acquisitions reporter for The New York Times, where he also writes a column and serves as assistant editor of business and finance news. He founded and edits DealBook, the Times' multimedia financial journal.

