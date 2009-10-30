Digital Media Center
A Terrifying Tour Of 'American Fantastic'

Published October 30, 2009 at 11:31 PM CDT

Author Peter Straub, whose novels include Ghost Story and The Hellfire, knows a bit about terror. As the editor of the new two-volume set American Fantastic: Tales, Terror and the Uncanny, he spent two years researching the best — and scariest — American stories, dating from the age of Edgar Allan Poe to the present.

"I wanted to get a good representation of stories from across the decades, from as early as possible to the present," he tells Scott Simon.

The resulting compilation includes pieces from well-known authors, including Poe, H. P. Lovecraft and Stephen King, as well as lesser-known writers like Emma Frances Dawson and Olivia Howard Dunbar.

Straub says that scary stories appeal to the parts of ourselves that aren't normally reached: "In America, we don't like darkness, really, but there is a an immense quantity to be learned there, and we all experience it in our lives."

