Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

'Hallowed Ground': A Final Resting Place At Arlington

Published November 11, 2009 at 12:00 PM CST
A bugler plays taps during burial services at Arlington National Cemetery in September 2009.
Kevin Wolf
/
AP
A bugler plays taps during burial services at Arlington National Cemetery in September 2009.

Thousands of people will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Veteran's Day — just a snapshot of the four million visitors who pass through America's revered burial ground each year. Author Robert M. Poole discusses his new book, On Hallowed Ground, which traces the history of the nation's most celebrated military cemetery.

"For many visitors," Poole writes, "a pilgrimage to Arlington is a devotional act — to seek out a buried relative, to pay respects to a treasured friend, to leave a promised beer or cigarette at the tomb of an Army buddy, to brush off a wife's grave and bring her up to date on the latest headlines. ... Few images linger in the national imagination as vividly as this hallowed ground, with its ghostly white tombstones, its deep green turf, its gnarled trees alive with songbirds and cicadas."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate