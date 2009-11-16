Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

A Haunting American Dream Set In 'Luna Park'

Published November 16, 2009 at 12:00 PM CST
'Luna Park' book cover

Writer Kevin Baker says he never thought he'd be "hip enough" to venture into graphic novels. But with illustrator Danijel Zezelj, he has created Luna Park — a ghostly graphic novel set in the decaying amusement parks of Coney Island. Baker and Zezelj tell the story of a deserter from the Russian army who washes ashore in Brooklyn, still plagued by nightmares of the Chechen War.

Baker is the author of the City of Fire trilogy, which includes Dreamland, Paradise Alley, and Strivers Row.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate