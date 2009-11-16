A Haunting American Dream Set In 'Luna Park'

Writer Kevin Baker says he never thought he'd be "hip enough" to venture into graphic novels. But with illustrator Danijel Zezelj, he has created Luna Park — a ghostly graphic novel set in the decaying amusement parks of Coney Island. Baker and Zezelj tell the story of a deserter from the Russian army who washes ashore in Brooklyn, still plagued by nightmares of the Chechen War.

Baker is the author of the City of Fire trilogy, which includes Dreamland, Paradise Alley, and Strivers Row.

