Comedian George Carlin's 'Last Words'

Published November 17, 2009 at 12:00 PM CST

During his 50-year career, irreverent comedian George Carlin stood in front of his audiences, questioning, condemning, and cutting through what he called "middle class crap." Carlin's performances were often rants against authority and censorship; his "Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television" routine became a classic.

Carlin also didn't like the word "autobiography," but before his death in June 2008, Carlin spent more than 10 years working on a memoir, Last Words, with his longtime friend Tony Hendra. Hendra, a writer and comedian, talks with Rebecca Roberts about Carlin's life and legacy.

