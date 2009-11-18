Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Matthew Continetti On The 'Persecution' Of Palin

Published November 18, 2009 at 12:22 PM CST
Matthew Continetti says that Sara Palin, pictured above delivering her farewell speech as Alaska's governor, "could not be more unlike her public caricature."
Eric Engman
/
Getty Images
It's been all Palin all the time ever since the former Alaska governor unveiled her memoir on Oprah on Monday. Matthew Continetti of the Weekly Standard comes to Palin's defense in his new book, The Persecution of Sarah Palin: How the Elite Media Tried to Bring Down a Rising Star.

"If you had gone into a chemical laboratory to concoct a politician whose background and manner would sound liberal alarms, you probably would have come up with someone like Sarah Palin," writes Continetti.

Also, on today's edition of the Political Junkie with NPR Political Editor Ken Rudin: West Va. Sen. Robert Byrd captures Congress' longevity award, and losing Independent candidate Douglas Hoffman of New York's 23rd congressional district "unconcedes."

