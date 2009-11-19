Judith Fox Turns A Close-Up Lens On Alzheimer's

Judith Fox's new book of photographs is an an intimate portrait of a loved one's submergence into Alzheimer's. I Still Do: Loving and Living with Alzheimer's is a chronicle of her husband's journey with the disease.

Fox's husband, Dr. Edmund Ackell, was a surgeon, a pilot and a golfer. Then, over a period of 10 years, Alzheimer's slowly asserted its influence, taking its toll on Ackell's ability to pursue his career and his hobbies alike. In an attempt to remove the sense of isolation that so many feel, Fox attempted to capture images of the soul of the man she still loves.

Fox's photography is exhibited across the U.S. in both private and public collections, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego and the Harry Ransom Center in Austin. She has been featured in dozens of newspaper and magazine articles and interviewed on numerous television and radio shows.

