Griffin Dunne On The Life And Work Of His Father

Published December 15, 2009 at 8:45 AM CST
Dominick Dunne (right) attended the premiere of his son Griffin's film Fierce People in 2007.

When journalist and novelist Dominick Dunne died in August at the age of 83, he left behind a body of writing that brought together crime, celebrity, Hollywood, and personal tragedy. His son Griffin Dunne joins Fresh Air host Terry Gross to share memories and discuss the work of his late father, who became famous for covering the lives and trials of celebrities.

Dominick Dunne became famous for covering the lives and trials of celebrities, but he began his career in crime writing after attending the trial of the man who killed his daughter, Dominique. Dominick Dunne wrote several books, produced films for Hollywood, and was a special correspondent for Vanity Fair for 25 years. His final novel, Too Much Money, has been published posthumously (click here to read an excerpt from the book, about a famous author who writes about his friends and acquaintances in Hollywood).

Griffin Dunne starred in the movies American Werewolf in London, After Hours, and Quiz Show, and has made numerous appearances in other films and TV shows. He has also worked as a director (Fierce People, Famous, and The Accidental Husband) and producer (Fierce People, Running on Empty and After Hours). He is currently adapting the Meg Wolitzer novel The Position for HBO.

