Defending The Faith, And Morality, Of NonBelievers

Published December 23, 2009 at 10:45 AM CST

Humanism — the belief that ethics and morality can be vested in rationality, rather than a supernatural deity — might sound like a departure from faith communities and culture, but according to Greg Epstein, it doesn't have to be.

In his new book, Good Without God: What A Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe, Greg Epstein responds to challenges against humanism that spring from atheists and religious communities alike. Epstein argues that so-called nonbelievers actually share many important beliefs, and he discusses the importance of investing in these values of tolerance, responsibility, and morality.

Epstein himself is an atheist, and the Humanist Chaplain at Harvard University. Good Without God is his first book.

