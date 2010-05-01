Film Producer Jerry Weintraub Plays Not My Job

Jerry Weintraub's resume reads a little like a history of the 20th century; he helped manage Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan, John Denver and Led Zeppelin. He produced the movies Nashville, The Karate Kid and the Oceans 11 series with George Clooney. Oh ... and he was best friends with President George H.W. Bush. Weintraub shares stories from his personal and professional life in a new memoir, When I Stop Talking, You'll Know I'm Dead.

Jerry has pretty much spent his career flying about on private jets with celebrities, so we've asked him to play a game called "Man, I hate my job." Three questions about terrible jobs.

