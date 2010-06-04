Digital Media Center
Ayelet Waldman: On Feeling Like A 'Bad Mother'

Fresh Air
Published June 4, 2010 at 11:00 AM CDT

This interview originally aired on May 5, 2009.

Five years ago, novelist Ayelet Waldman sparked a controversy -- and wound up on Oprah to defend herself -- when she wrote in an essay that she loved her husband more than her children.

In her memoir Bad Mother, which was just released in paperback, Waldman details the fall-out of that essay, as well as what she calls "the perils and joys of trying to be a decent mother in a world intent on making you feel like a bad one."

Waldman is the author of Daughter's Keeper, Love and Other Impossible Pursuits and the Mommy-Track mystery series. Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Vogue and Parenting.

