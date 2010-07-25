Digital Media Center
'Kook': Life's Lessons Learned On A Surfboard

Published July 25, 2010 at 3:00 AM CDT
Travel writer Peter Heller has sailed the Antarctic Sea with eco-pirates in pursuit of an illegal Japanese whaling fleet, and traversed the deepest Tibetan gorge with kayakers bent on conquering the Tsangpo River.

But it was as a "kook," or beginner surfer, in Huntington Beach, Calif. that he caught a glimpse of his next great adventure: a trip down the West Coast in search of the perfect wave.

Despite an inauspicious start with surfing -- Heller paddled his egg, or beginner board, directly into the path of a veteran surfer, who showered him with invectives -- Heller soon took to surfing. In mere months, he grew from a complete novice to a capable surfer who didn't embarrass himself in front of the pros.

Kook is his story of his surfing and soul-searching journey -- and what he learned along the way.

