Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Fresh Delivery: Indie Booksellers Pick 2010 Favorites

By Susan Stamberg
Published December 9, 2010 at 11:05 PM CST

So many books. So little airtime. So, below, a cornucopia of book choices — fabulous range, really — from some independent booksellers across the country. The theme of several of the books seems to be about place — going places, having a sense of place, getting stuck in a place. Every year, when we present these holiday book choices, I'm struck by how idiosyncratic the picks are. I suppose it's because of that immense world of books out there (we're talking hardcover here — independent sellers know about e-books, but their passion is for pages and print). These sellers have the chance to read publisher's lists, to see what will come out in a given season, and then to order, on the basis of what they know about the readers in their communities. It's such a personal process, so full of good and considerate connections. It's almost as nice as sitting down in the most comfortable chair in the place, and getting lost in a fine story. Happy holidays, and enjoy your choices.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate