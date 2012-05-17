Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Why Do Crowds Do Absurd Things In Public?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 17, 2012 at 12:14 AM CDT
"I like to create things that are so unusual and hopefully spectacular that it gives strangers a reason to communicate and share a smile." — Charlie Todd
parksam
/
Flickr
"I like to create things that are so unusual and hopefully spectacular that it gives strangers a reason to communicate and share a smile." — Charlie Todd

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Power Of Crowds.

About Charlie Todd's TEDTalk

Seventy synchronized dancers in storefront windows. "Ghostbusters" running through the New York Public Library. The annual no-pants subway ride. All of these are the hilarious and unexpected public scenes Charlie Todd creates.

Todd is the creator of Improv Everywhere, "a New York City-based prank collective that causes scenes of chaos and joy in public places." At TEDxBloomington he shows how the group uses these scenes to bring people together.

About Charlie Todd

Bored by a temp job and tired of waiting for someone to give him a stage, comedian Charlie Todd decided to make his own. He started by walking into a bar and pretending to be musician Ben Folds. His success there led to Improv Everywhere's creation.

Todd has produced, directed, performed and documented the group's work for over 10 years. In that time they've run over 100 "missions," some involving hundreds or even thousands of "agents" to stage each experience. He is also a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York and the author of Causing a Scene: Extraordinary Pranks in Ordinary Places with Improv Everywhere.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Life
NPR/TED Staff
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate