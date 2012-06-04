Chuck Klosterman: He Keeps On Shoutin'

Writer and pop culture critic Chuck Klosterman joins Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg to discuss his interests (music), disinterests (turtlenecks) and his latest novel, The Visible Man. Then, we invite Klosterman to join the "Psycho Circus" for an Ask Me Another Challenge about Demon, Starchild, Space Ace, and Catman--otherwise known as the rock band KISS. Klosterman proves that no factoid is too niche when it comes to knowledge of his favorite musicians, and one lucky winner receives a personalized mixtape (rather, a "mix CD" in modern parlance) crafted by Klosterman himself.

About Chuck Klosterman

Chuck Klosterman is the New York Times bestselling author of seven books, including Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs; Eating the Dinosaur; and The Visible Man. His debut book, Fargo Rock City, was the winner of the ASCAP-Deems Taylor Award. He has written for GQ, Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, Spin, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Believer, A.V. Club, and ESPN, and he now writes about sports and pop culture for Grantland.com.

This segment originally aired on June 4, 2012.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.