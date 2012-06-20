Jeremy Schaap: The Cheese Rolls Alone

As legend has it, Jeremy Schaap caused his father, legendary sports journalist Dick Schaap, to miss two of the three home runs hit by Reggie Jackson during Game 6 of the 1977 World Series. Why? Apparently, Jeremy had sent his dad on successive trips to get him a hot dog and a soda. Luckily, his dad refused to get him a beer.

We assume it's all water under the bridge now that Jeremy Schaap has become a bonafide sports journalist himself. When ESPN needed a play-by-play announcer for a nail-biting, pulse-pumping chess tournament, they turned to him. As host of ESPN Radio's The Sporting Life, he is now known for his hard-hitting reports that run the gamut from college basketball scandals to the centuries-old practice of cheese chasing. Schaap joins Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg to explain exactly what England's annual Cooper Hill cheese roll is all about, before diving into fierce competition with another contestant in an Ask Me Another Challenge that'll have you cheering from the stands. Only one contestant can emerge victorious, and that person will win — what else? Cheese.

Watch a video of England's annual cheese rolling event below.

About Jeremy Schaap

Jeremy Schaap has been an ESPN reporter since 1996. He functions in a variety of roles at the network: as correspondent for E:60, host of ESPN Radio's The Sporting Life, and frequent contributor to SportsCenter, Outside the Lines, NFL Countdown and College Gameday. He is also a commentator for ESPN.com.

A native of New York City, and graduate of Cornell University, Schaap has won six national Sports Emmy Awards and many other honors for his work. He's the author of Cinderella Man, a New York Times bestseller, and Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler's Olympics. In addition to his contributions for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com, Schaap's work has appeared in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, Time, Parade and The Wall Street Journal.

